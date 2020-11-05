Bhopal administration demolishes Congress MLA Arif Masood's property

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): The administration in Bhopal on Thursday demolished Congress leader Arif Masood's building claiming that it was illegally constructed.

AK Sahani, Assistant Engineer, Building Permission Section told ANI: "The honourable district court had, in 2005, issued a stay on the main building here. The construction was done on 12,000 square feet without the permission of the municipal corporation."



Narendra Yadav, Bhopal Youth Congress President said, "We assembled here because the administration is conducting an activity from the backdoor. We condemn this activity. This is being done to suppress the voice of Congress MLA Arif Masood."

Earlier today, an FIR was lodged against Masood and others under Section 153 at Talaiya Police Station of Bhopal for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a protest organised by him at Iqbal ground.

Masood had allegedly attacked the Central and State governments for their support to the French government. He had also reportedly burnt the effigy of France's President and the country's flag. (ANI)

