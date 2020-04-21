Bhopal administration deploys 50 Ola cabs for doctors, nurses to reach hospitals amid lockdown

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Bhopal district administration on Monday ordered the deployment of 50 Ola cabs for the doctors and other medical emergency service providers to travel to hospitals from their respective destinations.

District Collector Tarun Pithode has issued the relevant orders. Through the Ola app, emergency service providers like doctors and nurses can book a cab to reach a hospital.

Pithode informed that 100 district hospitals have been connected to this facility.

This facility only covers doctors, medical emergency service providers, he said. (ANI)

