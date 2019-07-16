Deputy Inspector General Irshad Wali while talking to ANI on Tuesday in Bhopal. Photo/ANI
Bhopal: Body of toddler who went missing found, neighbours held

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 20:35 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Two people were arrested here on Tuesday in connection with the abduction and murder of a toddler, who has been missing from past three days, the police said.
According to the police, charred body of the 3-year-old, identified as Varun, was found near his house at Baragarh in the Chichali area.
Bhopal Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Irshad Wali said: "On the basis of the evidence, two persons including a woman were arrested in connection with the murder of the child. They are the victim's neighbours."
"Varun's father identified the body which was covered in a piece of cloth in an abandoned house next to their home," the police added.
According to the family, Varun had gone to buy chocolates from a nearby shop on Sunday evening. He neither reached the shop nor returned home.
A missing complaint was filed by the victim's family later. (ANI)

