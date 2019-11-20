Bhopal: Chandrashekhar Azad's bust installed amid ongoing spar between Congress and BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Amid controversy over installing former chief minister Arjun Singh's statue at Major Nanke petrol pump tri-section here, BJP workers on Wednesday installed the bust of freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad near the tri-section itself.
For quite some time the controversy has been going on between Congress and BJP over the installation of Singh's statue at Major Nanke petrol pump tri-section, from where the statue of Chandrashekhar Azad was removed three years ago citing traffic management.
"I have come here all the way from Lucknow. This is an insult to the great freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad. Three years ago his statue was removed from here stating that it creates a problem in the movement of traffic. But now in place of his statue, Arjun Singh's statue has been installed," said Amit Azad, a descendant of Chandrashekhar Azad.
"I believe that either there should be no statue at all over here or if any statue is installed, it should be of Chandrashekhar Azad only. We respect Arjun Singh but his statue should be installed somewhere else. This is an insult to Azad and the people of this country," he said.
Amit has given the 10-day ultimatum to remove Singh's statue from there.
"Chandrashekhar Azad was a great revolutionary of this country. Without informing the Mayor, the municipality permitted the Congress to install Arjun Singh's statue at this place," said Alok Sharma, Mayor.
"I strongly condemn this move. We have also filed a complaint against the municipality officials, with Bhopal's Commissioner Kalpana Srivastava. She is in our support," he added.
The Mayor further said that after seeking permission from the Governor, they have again installed the bust of Chandrashekhar Azad today.
"Do the Congress leaders want that only Nehru family members and Congress leaders should be worshipped? We won't let Arjun Singh's statue get installed at that place. We will stage a protest," said Vishwas Sarang, a BJP leader.
On the other hand, Congress leader Manak Agarwal said that the road where Singh's statue has been installed was really close to his heart.
"He used to stay here only. I believe that both statues should stay there only. That won't be a problem," he said.
Arjun Singh's statue was supposed to be unveiled by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on November 11.
However, the event was later postponed due to the imposition of Section 144 in the city, according to Arjun Singh's son and Congress leader Ajay Singh. (ANI)
