Bhopal: CM Chouhan reviews preparations for COVID-19 vaccination of 15-18 age group

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that he has reviewed the preparations for the vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group.

His remarks came after an inspection visit to the Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal.

Speaking to reporters here today, Chouhan said, "MP has recorded 77 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state in which Bhopal has recorded 16 positive cases. We have more than 402 active cases in the state at present."

Chouhan further said, "As COVID-19 cases are rising, we have to be fully prepared to tackle any situation. ICU beds, oxygen beds, ventilators should be ready and available at hospitals. I have reviewed preparations for vaccination of 15-18 age group."



Recently, emphasising precaution in view of the rise in cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, announced three major decisions in the fight against the disease including the start of vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group from coming January 3.

In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister said the government was following scientific advice in the vaccination drive against COVID-19.

"Vaccination will start in the country for children aged between 15 to 18 years from January 3, 2022," he said.

Meanwhile, India reported 16,764 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a surge for the third consecutive day on Friday which has pushed the country's coronavirus tally to 34,838,804.

The health ministry informed that the active caseload in the country stands at 91,361 constituting 0.26 per cent of the total cases. (ANI)

