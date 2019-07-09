Bhopal Collector Tarun Kumar Pithode
Bhopal Collector Tarun Kumar Pithode

Bhopal Collector teaches students at govt school

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 05:59 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): As part of a unique initiative, Bhopal Collector Tarun Kumar Pithode stepped into the role of a teacher and taught students at a government school in Arera Colony of Bhopal on Monday.
Pithode has also urged other officials to share their experience with children and teach them.
"We want to improve the quality of our government schools. Teachers will teach but officers can also supplement," Pithode said.
"They have cleared competitive exams so they can share their experience with children. We want to do this outside our working hours," he added.
The Bhopal district administration had earlier launched an initiative to provide free of cost coaching to students of government schools across the district.
Deputy Collector, Joint Collector, District Registrar and many other senior officials will be taking part in this initiative and teach students. The officials will be taking up subjects as per their specialisation.
In its initial phase, the initiative will be covering over 50 schools and 2500-3000 students. During later stages, the administration intends to cover all the district government schools. The classes will be conducted in the morning, before school hours.
"The primary aim of the initiative is to save students from big coaching centres in the city that send out huge advertisements but they neither have qualified staff nor do they provide good facilities. Innocent students and their parents, who are not well educated, are getting easily duped by such people," said, DEO (Bhopal district), Dharmendar Sharma.
Students of classes 10 and 12 are being given special attention in view of the board examinations, he further added. (ANI)

