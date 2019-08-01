Bhopal: Committee writes to Goyal seeking arrangement for clearing rush during Ijtema

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Ijtema committee">Ijtema committee on Thursday wrote a letter to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal seeking arrangements for clearance of extra rush during the Bhopal Ijtema 2019 here.

While demanding the ministry to arrange special mela trains or additional coaches in running trains to clear the extra rush in all directions, the committee said: "As the number of participants has largely increased, the ljtema site is also at a farther distance, there remains a possibility of traffic congestion. So, it is requested that if due to any reason our participants do not reach the extra boggy the same be attached to the next train on the same route."

It also urged the ministry to arrange a 24-hour active booking office on November 25 and 26 at the Bhopal railway station.

"We earnestly request you that better arrangements for clearance of extra rush of traffic on completion of Ijtema may, kindly, be made by providing extra bogies or special trains according to the required programme," the letter read.

The 72nd Ijtema, an annual religious gathering attended by a million of devotees every year in Bhopal, is slated to be held from November 22 to 25. (ANI)