Bhopal: Congress workers protest outside CBI office against P Chidambaram's arrest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Congress workers on Thursday protested outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office here against the arrest of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram by the agency.

"We are protesting against the way in which the Centre is using the CBI to suit its politics of vendetta and malice," one of the protesters told reporters.

They raised slogans against the agency and the Centre.

Chidambaram, one of the key ministers during the ten-year UPA rule, was taken to the CBI headquarters in Delhi last night after agency officials scaled the boundary walls of his residence in Jor Bagh to arrest him in connection with the INX Media case.

The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in cases filed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate related to the alleged INX scam. He failed to get relief from the Supreme Court on Wednesday. He was produced before a Delhi court today.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Randeep Singh Surjewala, have strongly criticised the arrest. (ANI)

