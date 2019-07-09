Bhopal: Couple arrested for suspected involvement in Naxal activities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India] July 9 (ANI): A Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team on Tuesday arrested a couple here for their suspected involvement in Naxal activities.

The couple was apprehended on charges of concealing their identity after fake identification papers were recovered.

The accused were also allegedly found in possession of Naxal literature. The two have been taken to Lucknow on transit remand.

Further investigations into the matter are underway. (ANI)

