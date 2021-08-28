Bhopal couple slits necks of their children before consuming poison in suicide bid

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): A couple in Bhopal's Misrod district allegedly slit the throats of their children before consuming poison in a suicide bid, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the couple used floor tile cutting machines to slit the throats of their son, Chirag (16) and daughter Gunjan (14) while they slept, before consuming poison themselves.

"The man and his son died on the spot while his wife and daughter have been admitted to a hospital," said Niranjan Sharma, SHO, Misrod Police Station.



Police said that the couple was apparently facing financial difficulties.

The bodies have been sent for a post mortem and the woman and her daughter were immediately rushed to Hamidia Hospital. As per reports, the daughter's situation is still critical while the condition of her mother is stable.

During interrogation, the woman, Ranjana, said they had left a suicide note in the house mentioning financial crises faced by the family.

Speaking to ANI, a neighbour, Vijay Arora said, "The deceased was a civil engineer who was unemployed for a long time and the family was facing financial constraints." (ANI)

