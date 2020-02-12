Bhopal court absolves Shweta Swapnil Jain of human trafficking charges

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): A court here has absolved Shweta Swapnil Jain, one of the accused in honey trap case, of human trafficking charges.

Jain's advocate Vivek Vijay Choudhary said that the court has found human trafficking charges against Jain baseless.

The human trafficking case was registered after the police found that one of the girls involved in the case was a minor.

The SIT constituted to investigate the honey trapping scandal has initiated a probe in the complaints of human trafficking.

Acting on the complaint of the father of one of the accused girls, the police have registered an FIR under different sections related to human trafficking.

The complainant has alleged that her daughter and many others were lured into the gang by the prime accused -- Aarti.

Six persons including five women and a man have been arrested in connection with the case.

The state police have extracted more than 4,000 files from the laptops and mobile phones of the accused arrested in the alleged honey trapping case in the state.

The recovered files include audio recordings, video clips, and screenshots of chats, with many of them said to be objectionable in nature, a source said.

According to the source, the materials were used to allegedly blackmail bureaucrats, politicians, and businessmen in the state.

The incident came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral. (ANI)

