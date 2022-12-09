Bhopal Crime Branch arrests 4 'slipper gang' thieves, recovers valuables worth over Rs 1 cr

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI): Bhopal crime branch police arrested four 'slipper gang' thieves and recovered valuables worth over Rs 1 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Friday, an official said.



The arrested thieves have been identified as Bhangia Dabar (26), Paras Alawa (25), Santosh Bhawar (25), and Nihal Singh Devkar (38), residents of Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Shailendra Singh Chouhan said, "We received information about the movement of 'Slipper gang' thieves in the city. Based on the information, we traced them and arrested four thieves from the gang red-handed and recovered the valuables of over Rs 1 crore from them."

"During interrogation, the thieves exposed to have conducted over one dozen theft incidents in the city. Besides, an intersting fact that came to light that these thieves gangs always wear slippers and they carry slippers in their hands during the incidents of theft. There are two reasons behind this, one is superstition that they won't get caught and the second is that dogs and people can not hear their sound," Chouhan said, adding that the other gang-members are absconding and efforts are on to nab them too. (ANI)

