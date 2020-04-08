Bhopal doctor makes his car temporary home

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): A doctor, who is posted at JP Hospital in Bhopal, has turned his car into a temporary home as he is treating COVID-19 patients and staying away from his family.

Dr Sachin Nayak said that he has been staying in the car for the past seven days to protect his family from coronavirus.

"We are treating patient here. We may carry the virus while going to our home. To save my family from the coronavirus, I decided to isolate myself here in the car. I have spent seven days in it," Nayak told ANI.

"I am staying and sleeping in the car for the past seven days and it has been four days since I went to my home. I will go to my home in one or two days," he added.

Dr Nayak said that coronavirus didn't give time for anyone to be prepared.

"Nobody was prepared to deal with this coronavirus global pandemic. However, the situation is improving now and authorities are doing their best to deal with the crisis. The administration has made its effort to provide accommodation to doctors in hotels. It is a time-taking process as the hotels were not sanitised," he said.

He said hotel rooms were now being allotted to them and he will also move into a room. (ANI)

