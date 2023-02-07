Bhopal doctors to conclude "Chikitsak Bachao Yatra" today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Doctors in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal are to conclude their 'Chikitsak Sampark Yatra' on Tuesday and will take a decision regarding the work shutdown.

After the conclusion of the 'Chikitsak Sampark Yatra', all these doctors will collectively decide on the future of their movement.

Doctors' agitation is going on in Madhya Pradesh since January 27th for implementation of DACP, restoration of old pension, interference of officers in medical work and other issues.



This movement has been started for the implementation of the DACP policy of the central government, restoration of old pensions and interference of administrative officers in medical work. Doctors from Medical Education Department, Health Department, Home Department, and Gas Relief Department have participated in this movement. 7 Medical Associations together have formed this organization.

The Madhya Pradesh Government and Autonomous Doctors Federation's combined "Chikitsa Bachao Chikitsa Bachao Sampark Yatra" started on 27th January 2023 from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. It covered a distance of more than 5000 kilometres from 38 districts of the state and 13 government medical colleges, the yatra is reaching its destination, Bhopal at 11 am on Tuesday.

The purpose of the visit is clear, to measure the medical level of the state and to get to the root of the basic problems of the doctors, said Madhya Pradesh Government / Autonomous Medical Association in a press release.

On Tuesday, a huge gathering of all the doctors of the state has been organized in the premises of Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal from 12:00 noon, after which a symbolic rally will be taken out peacefully, the press release stated further. (ANI)

