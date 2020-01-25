Bhopal Gas tragedy activist Abdul Jabbar awarded Padma Shri posthumously

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Bhopal Gas tragedy activist Abdul Jabbar">Bhopal Gas tragedy activist Abdul Jabbar has been awarded Padma Shri (posthumously), according to announcement made by the Home Ministry on Saturday.

Jabbar, who fought for justice to victims and survivors of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, died on November 14, 2019, at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's capital city after a prolonged illness.

He had lost 50 per cent of his vision and suffered lung fibrosis in the Bhopal gas tragedy, the world's worst industrial disaster.

He had organised several protests, seeking compensation for the gas tragedy victims' kin and survivors.

Jabbar was the convener of the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Udyog Sangathan, an organisation which worked effortlessly to get justice for the worst industrial tragedy victims and their kin.

The Bhopal gas tragedy had claimed the lives of over 15,000 people after the deadly methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984. (ANI)

