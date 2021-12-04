Bhopal gas tragedy anniversary: People will question those who helped Anderson flee India, says MP Health Minister

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): On the day of the 37th anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Narottam Mishra said that this was an unfortunate incident and whenever it is discussed people will question those who helped Warren Anderson to flee this country.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "This was an unfortunate incident. But whenever the gas tragedy will be discussed, people of the country will question those who helped Chairman of Union Carbide Corporation Warren Anderson flee from India".

The State health minister said, "Had Anderson been arrested, the victim of the tragedy would have received appropriate compensation and justice."



Speaking on the battle between the Congress party and the TMC, he said that both parties are facing an existential crisis in Indian politics.

Annually the date December 2 is observed as National Pollution Control Day to commemorate the lives lost in the Bhopal Gas tragedy of 1984.

The event that took place on the night of December 2nd and 3rd is considered one of the biggest industrial pollution catastrophes till now and several people died due to the leakage of poisonous gas Methyl Isocyanate, also known as MIC. (ANI)

