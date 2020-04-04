Bhopal has 14 virus patients including 4 Tablighis

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Out of the 14 coronavirus positive cases in Bhopal, four are attendees of Tablighi Jamaat, while one is a police constable, Bhopal Chief Medical Health Officer, Sudhir Dehariya said on Saturday.

"There are 14 Cocid-19 positive cases in Bhopal till now. Out of these, four are Tablighi Jamaat (Delhi) attendees and one is a police constable. We have traced close contacts of these cases and we are collecting their samples," Chief Medical Health Officer told ANI.

The Tablighi Jamaat event, held in Delhi last month, has emerged as a hotspot for Covid-19 after several cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Meanwhile, six more coronavirus positive cases were confirmed in Bhopal, taking the total number of cases to 164 in Madhya Pradesh, informed the State Health Department on Saturday.

So far, 11 people have died of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 2902 on Saturday, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This include 2650 active cases with 183 patients cured or discharged and 83 deaths. (ANI)

