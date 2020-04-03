Bhopal Health Department Director tests positive for coronavirus

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Director of Bhopal Health Department, J Vijay Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

The second report of Kumar also tested positive, said an official.

Earlier today, 14 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Indore, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the State to 89.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India on Friday rose to 2,547 including 162 cured/discharged and 62 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

