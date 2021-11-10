Bhopal hospital fire: Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds meeting with ministers, health officials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday held a meeting with ministers and senior health officials of the state over the death of four infants at a government hospital in Bhopal.

As many as four children died after the children's ward of Bhopal's Kamla Nehru Hospital caught fire on Monday night.



As per state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, 36 other children admitted in the ward were rescued and are safe.

Sarang also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the parents of each deceased child.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan condoled the death of the children and ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. (ANI)

