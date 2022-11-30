Bhopal: Man held for raping woman after spiking her tea and making lewd video

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): A man was arrested in Bhopal after a woman accused him of raping her after spiking her tea and making objectionable videos, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, the man allegedly raped her after making her drink tea spiked with an intoxicant. The accused later made an objectionable video of the woman in a bid to blackmail her, police said.

The victim alleged that the accused abused her physically for over a year-and-a-half, police sources said.



The station house officer (SHO) of the local police station informed, "The accused identified as Surendra Mathur, befriended the woman a year and a half ago. The accused later raped the woman by giving her intoxicated tea".

He added, "He physically abused her over one-and-a-half years, threatening to leak her objectionable images and videos if she did not comply."

The woman finally lodged a complaint against the accused along with her family.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered, said the SHO, adding that the accused was arrested. (ANI)

