Bhopal: Masks with PM Narendra Modi's face printed on them in high demand

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, masks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face printed on it are in high demand in Bhopal.

A man in the city is selling cloth made masks with the Prime Minister and other political leaders face printed on it.

These face masks have the lower half of the face of these personalities printed on it.

"I have sold about 500-1,000 Modi masks till now and demand for it is high. I have received a good response on masks with Modi Ji's face. The masks featuring our Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also popular. I also have masks with images of Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath Ji," said Kunal Pariyani, a clothes seller from Bhopal.

The cost of masks is Rs 80 to Rs 100. Pariyani said he also selling printed masks customised with a person's face on it.

"I am enjoying selling these masks because I have been receiving really good response from the public. The second mask which is also in demand is of our Chief Minister," he added.

Several people across the country are coming with innovative ideas. Some are selling masks with Bollywood stars and cartoon characters on them. (ANI)