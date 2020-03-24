Bhopal Memorial Hospital to provide dedicated, specialised care to COVID-19 patients

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Bhopal Memorial Hospital has been converted to a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, in a bid to provide specialised care to coronavirus patients.

Earlier this hospital used to take care of the Bhopal gas-tragedy survivors.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that curfew will be imposed in Bhopal and Jabalpur from Tuesday.

He said people should strictly follow lockdown imposed in 36 districts of the state. "I appeal to people to stay at home for all of us. Emergency and essential services will be available to them," he added.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has reached 482, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

