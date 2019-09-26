Bhopal Metro to be named after Raja Bhoj, announces Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Bhopal metro will be named after 'Raja Bhoj' and known as 'Bhoj Metro', announced the Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday.

Mayor Alok Sharma welcomed the proposal of naming Bhopal's metro line after the late king 'Raja Bhoj'.

However, Congress MLA, Arif Masood reiterated that the metro should retain its original name as a lot has already been named after the king.

The first phase of the metro rail network Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and Indore will be operational by the beginning of 2023.

Two corridors of 27.87 km will be built under the Bhopal metro rail project. These corridors will be from Karond Circle to AIIMS (14.99 km) and Bhadbhada Square to Ratnagiri Tiraha (12.88 km). The two corridors would cost Rs 7,000 crore. The project will be executed under a partnership between the central and Madhya Pradesh governments in 50:50 ratio and will connect all nodes of the city.

Both Bhopal and Indore metro corridors will have multimodal integration with railway and Bus Rapid Transit System stations and feeder network of buses, intermediate public transport and non-motorised transport. (ANI)

