A file photo of Parvez Khan who died in boat capsize during Visarjan.
Bhopal: Muslim teen among 11 killed in boat capsize during Ganesh visarjan

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 20:54 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): A 15-year-old Muslim boy was among the 11 people who died after their boat capsised during Ganpati idol immersion at the Khatlapura Ghat here Friday morning.
The teenager Parvez Khan was the youngest in the group of people belonging to the Navratri Ganesh Utsav Samiti, Piplani, who drowned during the immersion ceremony that was conducted at the Khatlapura Ghat pond.
"Parvez was an active member of the Samiti and was overjoyed as our group had won the first prize for the best tableaux. Who could have predicted that he and 11 our friends would leave us forever," a member of the Ganesh Samiti said.
Parvez one of six children had lost his father four years ago and he had started working in a hotel in Sonagiri area to help meet the family's needs.
He was associated with many Hindu organisations.
In an old photo, Parvez Khan can be seen participating in a protest against Pakistan along with Bajrang Dal.
J Aditya Raghunath Parve, member of Chhatrapati Shivaji Brigade organisation said Parvez was an active participant in almost all celebrations of Hindu community.
"Today's incident is very heart-wrenching. The incident has shocked Bhopal and broke me from within. My favourite soldier Parvez alias Lukka died, he was a gem and a symbol of Hindu Muslim unity." (ANI)

