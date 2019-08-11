Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Police here on Sunday resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesting outsourced workers of the electricity department.
The workers of the electricity department of the state were carrying out protests to get their demands fulfilled from the state government when the police intervened.
Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)
Bhopal: Police lathicharge protesting outsourced Electricity Dept workers
ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:07 IST
