Bhopal Police observes road safety week

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Bhopal Police is observing 31st Road Safety Week and those who were found not wearing a helmet on Thursday were asked to write a 100-word essay to explain the reason for the same.

Sheetal, a local resident said, "Police stopped me and asked me to write the reason why I was not wearing the helmet".

"I said I was out to buy a helmet and that is why I was not wearing one," she said.

"I wrote that due to hurry I forgot to wear a helmet. I always wear a helmet otherwise," another commuter said. (ANI)

