Bhopal: Pragya Thakur ends protest outside police station

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur ended her protest outside a police station on late Saturday.

She, however, said that she will continue her fight for her rights.

"The fight will continue. Action will surely happen", she said.

Local BJP MP Thakur had begun a dharna outside the police station today evening after claiming that the police was not registering an FIR against a Congress legislator who allegedly threatened to set her ablaze.

She said that even after her continuous efforts and insistence the cops are not acting as they are under the pressure of the Congress government ruling the state.

"I am sitting here on dharna for the last two hours for the FIR but they are not registering the FIR. Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi has threatened to burn me alive. The police are under pressure from the Congress government and hence are not registering the FIR," Thakur had said.

Congress leader Dangi was agitated over Thakur's alleged remark on the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi during a discussion in Parliament on the Special Protection Group (SPG) Bill on Wednesday.

"We will not just burn her effigy ... If she sets foot here, we will burn her also," Dangi had said. (ANI)

