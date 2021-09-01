Bhopal: Schools for classes 6 to 8 reopen with COVID-19 protocols in place

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): Adhering to COVID-19 protocols in place, schools in Bhopal have reopened for classes 6 to 8 from Wednesday. Students were seen happy and enthusiastic for attending physical classes from today.

Schools are also ensuring proper sanitisation and temperature checks of students and staff.



Speaking to ANI, Kavita Jain, teacher of a government school in Bhopal said, "Our school is following all the SOPs issued by the government. In order to ensure social distancing, we have divided every classroom into two groups and each group will attend the physical classes on alternate days."

Expressing happiness about reopening of schools nearly after two years, a student of class 9, Bhuvan Kumar said, "I am very happy after coming to school after almost two years. Our teachers have told us to bring along sanitisers and masks while coming to attend physical classes in the school."

Another student of class 7, Janvi Tiwari also said she is very happy about the reopening of schools. The students are being told to maintain social distancing with 2 m distance, she added. (ANI)

