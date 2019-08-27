Bhopal: SDRF carries out rescue operation near Kerwa dam, one missing

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) Bhopal carried out a rescue operation on Tuesday morning after three people were swept away in the waters of Kerwa dam.

According to the rescue force, they rescued one person who got stuck in the trees and retrieved the body of another person. The search operation for the third person is underway.

"We reached the spot with our team as soon as we were informed on Monday evening that three boys have drowned in the waters of Kerwa dam. The water is flowing in full swing as the dam has discharged water, so we couldn't conduct the rescue operation last night," said Sanjay Singh, head constable SDRF.

"We carried out the rescue operation at around 5 am today and we did rescue one person who got stuck in the trees. One body has also been recovered and the operation to rescue the third person is underway," Singh added. (ANI)

