Bhopal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches state command, control center as part of SUMAN scheme

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with State Health Minister PR Choudhary launched State Level Integrated Command and Control Center as part of the 'Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan' (SUMAN) scheme in Bhopal on Saturday.



According to the Union Health Ministry, the aim of the scheme is to assure dignified and respectful delivery of quality healthcare services at no cost and zero tolerance for denial of services to any woman and newborn visiting a public health facility in order to end all preventable maternal and newborn deaths and morbidities and provide a positive birthing experience.

"To help women, women help desks will be set up in 700 police stations of the state. Women officers will be posted in these police stations and different mobile numbers of each police station will be given to enable the victim women to file their reports easily," Chouhan tweeted. (ANI)

