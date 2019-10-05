Bhopal: Transporter association begins indefinite strike to press for demands

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Transporters from the state have begun an indefinite strike under the banner of transporters association to protest against the rising fuel prices and implementation of new motor vehicle act.

According to the association, as many as 1 lakh trucks, tankers and heavy commercial vehicles will be away from the roads during the strike.

The transporters demand to increase the lifetime permit fee on old and new vehicles and to withdraw the five per cent VAT (tax) imposed on petrol and diesel by the state government,

Avadhesh Kumar Sahu, one of the protestors told ANI, "The tax imposed on vehicles is high. It is becoming increasingly difficult for us to run our household. Our families will starve like this. I want to urge the government to limit taxation and let us transporters earn some profits."

He also said that the indefinite strike will continue until the demands are met.

On September 29, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch (BJYM) workers have also protested in the state capital against the rise in prices of petrol and diesel. (ANI)

