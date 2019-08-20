Bhopal: Two people stranded near Kerwa Dam rescued

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Kolar Municipal Corporation team have rescued two villagers who were stranded after water was suddenly released from Kerwa Dam here on Tuesday.

The two men have been identified as Jivan and Kanti, local residents.

Many parts of the state have been receiving incessant rains for several days, resulting in water-logging in several villages.

Normal life has got crippled as nearby lakes and ponds are flowing above the danger mark. The water has also entered into several houses, especially in the low-lying areas.

According to the IMD forecast, Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive moderate rainfall for next another week. (ANI)

