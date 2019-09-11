Bhopal: Water released from Kaliasot Dam, heavy water logging in Kolar area

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The officials of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) have decided to open the gate of Kaliasot Dam, due to which water has entered in many low line area of Bhopal.

Koral area of Bhopal is facing a heavy waterlogging and rescue team is helping people in moving to a safer place.

People are facing lots of problems as there is heavy water logging in their houses and many of the houses have been destroyed.

"We are here to help people and 30 to 35 people have been rescued and moved to a school. All the arrangements have been made for them over there", said Dinesh Kumar, an officer.

Aakash, one of the residents of Koral said, "Municipal Corporation had told that the gates are opening following which we had moved to a safe place with our belongings. They are taking care of food and other essentials".

Ram Krishna, another resident said, his elder brother's house has been destroyed and many of our goods have been washed away in the water. (ANI)

