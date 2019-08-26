Bhopal: Youths start organic market to bridge gap between farmers, consumers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A group of youth in Bhopal has started an organic market in order to help farmers, producing crops through organic farming, to get access to better markets. The farmers who produce organic crops are being invited to sell their products in this market.

The organisations named 'Go Rurban' and 'Anant' have held seven such "mandis" in Gandhi Bhawan till now. This is usually held on the third or fourth Sunday of the month.

Piyuli, the co-founder of 'Anant' said, "The idea behind it was that people in cities are concerned about the kind of products they receive in markets but they have no alternatives to look for. We wanted to bridge the gap between consumers and farmers. As a whole, it is like celebrating sustainable living."

People who brought products from these "mandis" say the vegetable taste better and are also healthier. They also asked for "mandis" to be organised once a week. (ANI)

