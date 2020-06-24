Bhopal's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 72.5 pc, 48 persons discharged today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Out of a total of 2,556 COVID-19 infected persons found so far in Bhopal, 1,855 people have recovered completely, taking the recovery rate to 72.5 per cent, said Bhopal District Administration.

A total of 48 people were discharged in the district after recovering from COVID-19.

Five persons were discharged from Hamidia Hospital, eight from Government Homoeopathic Hospital, 10 from Khushi Lal Government Ayurvedic Hospital and 25 from Chirayu Hospital.

Dr Arun Kumar Srivastava, Superintendent of Hamidia Hospital, congratulated all the persons discharged today. He said that the discharged people were greeted by offering masks, sanitizers and flowers.

He appealed to all the residents of Bhopal to adopt all measures and means of prevention to combat coronavirus.

"Always wear a mask, use sanitizer and follow the norms of social distancing. Immediately go to the nearest fever clinic and get yourself checked if you have symptoms like cough, cold, sore throat etc. Every day a large number of people in Bhopal are recovering from coronavirus," said Srivastava. (ANI)

