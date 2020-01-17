Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park gets two lions from Bilaspur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): A pair of lions were brought to Madhya Pradesh's Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

One male and one female lion were brought on Thursday from Kanan Pendari Zoological of Bilaspur.

"Both the lions are four-years-old and have been brought from Bilaspur. Before bringing them here we conducted proper health tests and the animals are healthy," Kamalika Mohanty, Director of Van Vihar told ANI.

The director said that the health condition of the lions will further improve in Bhopal.

"Now, there are six lions in the national park which include four male lions and two females," she added.

The Van Vihar management said that after being under the supervision of doctors for 21 days, the big cats will be out in the open for people to see. (ANI)

