Visuals of Sir Sunderlal Hospita, Varanasi
BHU doctors' strike enters 4th day; medical services hit

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:25 IST

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Medical services at the Banaras Hindu University's (BHU) Sir Sunderlal Hospital were hit as the strike by resident doctors entered the fourth day on Thursday.
The doctors here went on a strike on Monday demanding implementation of recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, thereby hampering health facilities in the hospital.
Speaking to ANI, a patient Laxmi Narayan Verma said, "I live in Ghazipur and came to the hospital today. I have been to two other departments but no doctor was present there. We are waiting for doctors to come."
At Sir Sunderlal Hospital, patients from adjoining districts Ghazipur, Ballia and Azamgarh come for treatment.
A patient from Bihar, Jitendra Nath Mishra visited the hospital on Thursday but was not attended to by any doctor in the hospital.
"We are facing a lot of problems at the hospital. I came at 5 am today but there is no doctor for patients," he said.
According to patients, the hospital has also stopped x-ray, ultrasound and CT-scan.
"Resident doctors are on strike and senior doctors are not present here. Not just this, facilities of medical tests like X-Ray, ultrasound, and CT-scan are unavailable," Shiva Mishra, a patient from Ballia claimed.
(ANI)

iocl