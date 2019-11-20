BHU protests give message of 'deep antipathy', says Feroz Khan's father

Bagru (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): All I expect from Feroz (Khan) is to give and pass the knowledge to the students, said the father of the newly appointed Assistant Professor at Banaras Hindu University's Sanskrit Department.

The appointment of Feroz Khan in the department has triggered protests by the varsity's students. The agitating students say that the protest is not against the appointment of a Muslim professor, but the appointment of a non-Hindu in a subject closely connected with the religion.

"There is some problem in the upbringing of the students. If Sanskrit students are spreading the wrong, then what else can we expect from other students? All I expect from Feroz is to give and pass the knowledge to the students," Feroz's father Ramzan Khan told ANI.

"This gives a message of deep antipathy," he added.

"Students do not understand the tradition of Sanskrit. Instead of protesting I want the students to sit with Feroz and solve the issue peacefully. They should learn from Feroz and not form their prejudice against him," said Mohan Lal Panda, priest of Maharaj Temple in Bagru. (ANI)

