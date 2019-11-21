BHU students' protest continues for 14th day against appointment of Feroz Khan in Sanskrit dept

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Thursday continued their demonstrations against the appointment of Feroz Khan as Assistant Professor in the Sanskrit department of the varsity.

"14 days are over in the strike and the administration has not drawn any conclusion. Our strike will continue until any decision is taken. We may also go to the Supreme Court for our demands and we may appeal to the Hindu community to join in our protest," said a protesting student.

"It is not about the Hindu-Muslim issue. If Feroz Khan, who intends to join the department, adopts the way of life required to teach Vedas, we will accept him," he added.

The appointment of Khan in the department has triggered protests by the varsity's students.

The agitating students say that the protest is not against the appointment of a Muslim professor, but the appointment of a non-Hindu in a subject closely connected with the religion. (ANI)

