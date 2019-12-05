BHU teachers appeal President Kovind to revoke Feroze Khan's appointment in Sanskrit faculty

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): As many as 20 BHU teachers including the retired ones have written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind appealing him to revoke the appointment of Feroze Khan who was appointed as Assistant Professor in the Sanskrit Department of the varsity.

These teachers are of the view that Khan could have been appointed in any other faculty except Sanskrit because in "other faculties doors are open for teachers of all religion".

"Please revoke the faulty appointment of Feroze Khan as Assistant Professor in the Sanskrit Department of the varsity. We would have been very happy had he be appointed in any other faculty except the Sanskrit because doors have other faculty are open for all," stated the letter.

The students had on Monday resumed their protest against the appointment of Khan in the Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan of the University.

The protest had begun after a break of ten days since November 22, when the agitation was called off after giving a memorandum to the university administration against the appointment of the professor.

The appointment of Khan in the department has triggered protests by the varsity's students last month.



The agitating students had claimed that the protest was not against the appointment of a Muslim professor, but the appointment of a non-Hindu in a subject closely connected with the religion. (ANI)

