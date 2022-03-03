Bhubaneshwar: Four arrested with unaccounted gold worth Rs 16 crore

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], March 3 (ANI): The Government Railway Police (GRP) seized 32 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 16 crore from Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar Konark Express on Wednesday.

As per the details provided by a senior officer of the GRP, "We became suspicious of the movement of the four passengers namely Hasmukh Lal Jain, Suresh Sahadev Kharey, Mahesh Bhonsale and Deepak Patel in the Konark Express from Mumbai to Bhubaneshwar. On checking their luggage, we found they were carrying 32 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 16 crore."

During interrogation, they failed to produce valid GST documents and as a result, they were held. Further investigation is underway, added the officer. (ANI)