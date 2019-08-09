Bhubaneshwar Kalita joins BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Bhubaneswar Kalita joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday.

He joined the party in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP leader Bhupender Yadav.

On August 5, Kalita had confirmed his resignation from the Rajya Sabha.

"Yes, I have resigned from the Rajya Sabha today and the resignation has been accepted," Kalita had told ANI.

On being asked the reason behind his resignation, Kalita had said, "I will not analyse the reasons now, maybe tomorrow or day after, I will explain them to you."

Kalika had reportedly resigned in opposition to the party's stand on the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday, the central government had announced the abrogation of Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu Kashmir. (ANI)

