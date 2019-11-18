Bhubaneshwar: Kamal Haasan calls upon Odisha CM, seeks 'political advice'

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan called upon Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and held discussions with the state Chief Minister on a number of issues including politics.

Haasan, the chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam, along with his party's vice-president held discussions with the Chief Minister for almost half an hour.

Speaking to media after the meeting, the BJD chief said, "We had a discussion about his future political career and prospects of the party as well as about the films that he is doing."

Kamal Haasan thanked the Chief Minister for the warm welcome and called the discussions as "wonderful".

"It was a fruitful conversation where I received advice as a politician. I was asking my questions and he was answering me," Haasan said. (ANI)

