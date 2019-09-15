Bhubaneswar: 10-yr-old male elephant dies at Nandankanan Zoological Park

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] Sept 15 (ANI): A 10-year-old male elephant named Chandan allegedly died due to Herpes virus infection at Nandankanan here today at 3.40 am.

After suddenly falling ill on Friday afternoon with reduced appetite, nasal discharge, and swollen glands on both sides of its face, the elephant received immediate treatment by veterinarians at Nandankanan Zoological Park on the advice of the Centre for Wildlife OUAT Bhubaneswar.

Chandan breathed his last on Sunday after receiving treatment for 36 hours.

Although the death is suspected to be due to Herpes virus infection, the cause of death will be ascertained today forenoon after postmortem.

The authority is now taking steps to prevent spreading of this virus and to provide advance preventive treatment to the remaining 6 female elephants present at the zoo. (ANI)

