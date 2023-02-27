Bhubaneswar: Adivasi Mela-2023 witness huge rush, to continue till March 1

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 27 (ANI): The 10-day-long annual state-level Adivasi Mela-2023 (Tribal Fair) on Sunday witnessed a huge rush at Adivasi Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar, which was inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on February 20 and continue till March 1 this year.

Adivasi Mela in Bhubaneswar is an annual cultural festival that showcases the rich and diverse traditions of the tribal communities of Odisha. The festival is organized by the government of Odisha and held in the capital city of Bhubaneswar.

Thousand of people visited all the 121 stalls at Adivasi Mela, which was installed to sell and display authentic tribal products. Along with it, visitors rush to 10 PVTG houses and enjoyed the tribal atmosphere of remote parts of the state. These houses have thatched and tile roofs, while the wall has been painted with jhoti.



A student visiting Adivasi Mela said, "I had never seen PVTG houses, which helped me to know about kutchha houses and the lifestyle of tribal people of the state. And also have seen the green atmosphere of our ancestors through these PVTG houses".

"I am a resident of Bhubaneswar, but always wait for Adivasi Mela to purchase authentic and pure tribal products every year. We get products at less price compression than the city markets. It's a good way to support and promote tribal products by organizing Adivasi Mela here. I appeal to people to visit once and purchase at least one product to make tribal people financially strong," Sudipta Lenka said to ANI in Adivasi Mela.

The Adivasi Mela Bhubaneswar is a mega event that is managed by the ST and SC Development Department of the Government of Odisha. (ANI)

