Bhubaneswar: Auto driver injured after explosion in vehicle

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A man was seriously injured after an explosion inside an autorickshaw in BJB Nagar area here on Sunday.

The victim identified as Jay Govind Rao, auto-driver, suffered injuries due to an explosion inside his autorickshaw on Tankapani road near Ravi Talkies.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

