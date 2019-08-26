Bhubaneswar: Auto driver injured after explosion in vehicle

Auto driver was injured in the explosion on Sunday.
ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 03:25 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A man was seriously injured after an explosion inside an autorickshaw in BJB Nagar area here on Sunday.
The victim identified as Jay Govind Rao, auto-driver, suffered injuries due to an explosion inside his autorickshaw on Tankapani road near Ravi Talkies.
He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

