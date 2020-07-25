Bhubaneswar civic body to add 850 more beds for COVID-19 care

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 25 (ANI): Amid the surge in coronavirus cases, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be adding 850 more beds including 31 ICU beds.

"While the High-Tech Medical and Hospital, in collaboration with BMC, is coming up with a 550-bed exclusive facility for COVID care, the Chandrasekharpur-based Aditya Ashwini Hospital is coming up with a facility of 150 beds exclusively for the treatment of COVID-19 patients," read a statement by the BMC.

It said that out of 150 beds at the Aditya Ashwini Hospital, 31 will be for ICU facility. "Both the hospitals have come up with these COVID treatment facilities as a public-private partnership (PPP) mode," the statement added.

The BMC informed that it will be setting up three COVID Care Homes (CCH) with 50 beds each.

"Each of the CCH will come up within the three administrative zones of BMC and these will come up with the funds provided by the MLA Local Area Development Fund of the respective MLAs concerned," it further said. (ANI)

