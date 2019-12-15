Bhubaneswar: CM Patnaik felicitates winners of Young Astronomer Talent Search

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday felicitated top 20 winners of the Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS) 2019-20 at a function held here in Pathani Samanta Planetarium.

Aimed at creating awareness in the field of astronomy and space science among students, motivating and encouraging young minds to become scientists and astronomers, YATS is a unique initiative for high school students of Odisha, organised by Tata Steel in association with Pathani Samanta Planetarium.

The winning group of aspiring astronomers will also get the opportunity to visit one of the premier facilities of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and receive a first-hand experience of space science in action.

A total of 62,000 students from 300 schools across the state of Odisha have participated in the talent search. The theme for this edition was "Unravelling the Wonders of the Universe".

"The Young Astronomer Talent Search Programme has evolved as a platform that ignites young minds to think out of the box and kindles their interest in the field of astronomy and space sciences and showcases innovative concepts in the domains. This will go a long way in furthering the cause of research and development in astronomy and space sciences in the country," said Patnaik.

"The Young Astronomers Talent Search (YATS) is a testament to our commitment to build a better tomorrow. The country is taking significant strides in the field of astronomy and space science. This initiative is intended to motivate the young generation to build on their curiosity and knowledge in this field of technology and innovation. Tata Steel stays committed to growing this initiative in the years to come. I wish all the winners and participants a bright future," said TV Narendran, CEO and MD, Tata Steel.

The platform provides an opportunity for the students in rural and remote areas of the State to exhibit their talent and come to the forefront in the field of astronomy. (ANI)

