Bhubaneswar goes organic this Holi

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Holi celebrations have gone organic this year in Bhubaneswar as colours have been replaced by turmeric, sandalwood powder and flowers.

People in the state capital are celebrating the festival with flowers and turmeric powder.

"Instead of playing Holi with colours we have decided to celebrate the festival with flowers and turmeric powder this year," a girl told ANI.

Some of them also claimed that going organic would help protect them from coronavirus.

Another local, Manas Ranjan Sahu, said the tradition of playing Holi should be kept alive by going organic. He said, "despite coronavirus scare, we want to keep our tradition alive. We have restricted use of colours and replaced them with flowers and sandalwood powder." (ANI)

