Bhubaneswar: Illicit liquor manufacturing items seized, two held

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Two persons were arrested and a huge quantity of ingredients used to make illicit liquor was seized from their possession, police said on Sunday.

"The two accused, identified as Sipun Kabi and Harekrushna Swain, were nabbed in the wee hours of Sunday by the police from Dhauli area in an encounter. They sustained injuries and have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack," the police said.

Moreover, Commissionerate Police along with Dhauli police conducted a raid in the apartment of the accused and recovered the materials like bottles, spirit and labels that are being used to make spurious liquor.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

